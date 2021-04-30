LETTER: Expanding the U.S. Supreme Court is OK
I don’t mind adding judges to the U.S. Supreme Court as long as there are term limits. No one is qualified for a lifetime position. Say 10 years tops. Also, the decisions might then be based on the subject rather than the political view. Change is good. The rest of our elected officials should also have term limits. If our president can’t run for more than two terms, why can they?