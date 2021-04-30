78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Expanding the U.S. Supreme Court is OK

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
April 29, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

I don’t mind adding judges to the U.S. Supreme Court as long as there are term limits. No one is qualified for a lifetime position. Say 10 years tops. Also, the decisions might then be based on the subject rather than the political view. Change is good. The rest of our elected officials should also have term limits. If our president can’t run for more than two terms, why can they?

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
3
Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez lands in Big 12
Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez lands in Big 12
4
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
5
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Easy money!
By / RJ

The era of big government is back with the $1.8 trillion American Family Plan, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and the $2.6 trillion American Jobs Plan.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School district opening day in August is far too early
Gary L Beckman Las Vegas

Aug. 9 is the opening date for the Clark County School District 2021-22 school year. That date is only the second week of August, during the hottest part of the summer and during prime summer vacation play and travel time for most families.