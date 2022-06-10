LETTER: Exposure to religion doesn’t mean a non-violent life

Wooden cross on a simple steeple set against a sunny summer blue sky.

In reference to Clifford Licko’s recent letter regarding the lack of religious instruction in school today and his reference to God in the schools, I wish to remind him that, yes, proper behavior should start in the home. But not all spiritual parents teach their children to respect others and to live a nonviolent life. Millions of parents are not religious and yet teach their children how to behave.

In addition, many countries are extremely religious to the point of denying women equal rights based on religious doctrines. Many promote violence as well.

Spirituality is not always synonymous with good behavior.