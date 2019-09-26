LETTER: Faith Lutheran football coach Vernon Fox lives up to his principles

Faith Lutheran football coach Vernon Fox III. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

As I prepare for the next year of pompous and moral indignation from politicians telling the public how to live their lives, I am inspired by the actions of a local football coach who is a teacher of young men and women. Faith Lutherans’s Vernon Fox received an email from an anonymous source detailing an opponent’s game plan (Sept. 19 Review-Journal). He immediately informed Faith’s administration and the opponent.

This is clearly an example of self/community responsibility where people are living their principles. If everyone follows this example, we would not need the political hypocrites to quote Scripture to us.