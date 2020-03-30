73°F
Letters

LETTER: Federal government failing when it comes to helping states, local governments

James O’Brien Las Vegas
March 30, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 

I was the former director of Emergency Management for Clark County (1989-2010). Whenever the local government cannot cope with an emergency, it declares an emergency and requests state resources. Similarly, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, unable to assist, declares an emergency and places a request for assistance from the federal government. Those have happened in Nevada. The federal government declared an emergency.

Then, President Donald Trump said the states should find their own ways to obtain resources. That’s not how it works. Nothing but incompetence plagues this administration.

