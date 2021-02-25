LETTER: Federal minimum wage hike would be phased in

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Until very recently, media reports that I have seen regarding the proposed minimum wage increase in the latest congressional COVID relief bill were inadequate. The increase was characterized as if it were going to happen overnight as a lump sum — thus scaring people. Recent reports are more accurate indicating the increase would be incorporated over a four-year period.

This incremental increase, in my opinion, would be hardly noticeable if at all to business and the public and would greatly enhance the available purchasing power of low-income workers. It would add money to the economy and tax revenue to local governments that is needed to more quickly bring us out of the dark economic period of the pandemic.

Do not let this important item be cut from the bill. Accurate and complete reporting is extremely important to the functioning of our economy.