LETTER: Few options in a free country to stop mass shootings

After every shooting, there are chants of “do something,” and TV pundits saying we have to make it stop. If politicians and everyone else were brutally honest, they’d acknowledge we can’t stop them. As long as we’re a free country, someone can always kill others.

There is one thing we can do though. Level the playing field by allowing “open carry.” If the shooter is the only person armed, there’s a tragedy. But if others are armed and trained correctly, it’s now possible to avoid many deaths (even one life makes it worthwhile). So let’s be honest with ourselves and acknowledge the realities of this epidemic.