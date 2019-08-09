94°F
Letters

LETTER: Few options in a free country to stop mass shootings

Greg Scherr Las Vegas
August 8, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

After every shooting, there are chants of “do something,” and TV pundits saying we have to make it stop. If politicians and everyone else were brutally honest, they’d acknowledge we can’t stop them. As long as we’re a free country, someone can always kill others.

There is one thing we can do though. Level the playing field by allowing “open carry.” If the shooter is the only person armed, there’s a tragedy. But if others are armed and trained correctly, it’s now possible to avoid many deaths (even one life makes it worthwhile). So let’s be honest with ourselves and acknowledge the realities of this epidemic.

LETTER: Blame Republicans for mass shootings
Emry Allen Las Vegas

I have the answer to the problem of mass shootings in the United States: Simply stop electing Republicans. To anything.

From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Ur ...
LETTERS: Who pays for all the Democrats’ promises?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

With each Democratic debate, I shake my head even more than I did with the previous ones. It’s as if the candidates are doing their best to out-do the previous candidate.

LETTER: Jumping through hoops to adopt a dog
Stan Olson Las Vegas

Has anybody tried to adopt a dog on Las Vegas lately? It is easier to get into Harvard than to adopt a canine.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Sen. Jacky Rosen in Never-never land over WNBA pay
Jay Friedman Las Vegas

We have a border problem. We need more money for teachers, the homeless and the minimum wage. Yet Sen. Jacky Rosen is spending time trying to ensure the WNBA pays the same salaries as the NBA.