90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Free health care for illegal immigrants is good policy

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
June 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Cartoonist Michael Ramirez has no understanding of the problem relating to medical care for illegal immigrants (Thursday Review-Journal). Forgetting about the morality of failing to provide medical care to illegal immigrants, they could, or most likely would, get infectious diseases that could cause the deaths of thousands. The money that is being spent in California is to prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans.

If Mr. Ramirez doesn’t care about illegals, that’s his problem. The need to prevent the spread of infectious diseases is every American’s problem.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: You get the respect you deserve
Jean Brandt Las Vegas

Perhaps if Donald Trump himself didn’t refer to his opponents with juvenile nicknames, the media, academia, Hollywood and everyday Americans wouldn’t call him names either.

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks in his office in Las Vegas on Thu ...
LETTER: ‘No confidence’ in Jesus Jara?
John Cole Las Vegas

I read how numerous principals conducted a vote of “no confidence” for Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara because he took away their deans

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Office of US president deserves respect
Linda Lakin Las Vegas

Regarding the June 12, letter “Big Orange”: I respect the writer’s right to dislike President Donald Trump and to have issues with his comments.