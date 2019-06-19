LETTER: Free health care for illegal immigrants is good policy

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

Cartoonist Michael Ramirez has no understanding of the problem relating to medical care for illegal immigrants (Thursday Review-Journal). Forgetting about the morality of failing to provide medical care to illegal immigrants, they could, or most likely would, get infectious diseases that could cause the deaths of thousands. The money that is being spent in California is to prevent the deaths of thousands of Americans.

If Mr. Ramirez doesn’t care about illegals, that’s his problem. The need to prevent the spread of infectious diseases is every American’s problem.