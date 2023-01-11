LETTER: Funding Nevada’s public schools

In his Jan. 8 commentary on Nevada school funding, Victor Joecks tells us we have decades of evidence that additional funding does not help the state’s public schools improve outcomes. That is wrong.

In his Jan. 8 commentary on Nevada school funding, Victor Joecks tells us we have decades of evidence that additional funding does not help the state’s public schools improve outcomes. That is wrong. What we had were decades of underfunding public education.

The logic is simple: You underfund an enterprise, periodically increasing funding, only to make yourself look good and then scream about the enterprise not working. Actually, it is even worse than that. You do this while using questionable methods to measure performance, and you fail to hold private educators to the same measuring tools and and then tout the success of the private educators.

You disagree? Of course many of you do, but you really don’t have the rationale to do so. Instead, you simply tout school vouchers to be given to the wealthy, who are already sending their children to private schools.