50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Funding Nevada’s public schools

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
January 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In his Jan. 8 commentary on Nevada school funding, Victor Joecks tells us we have decades of evidence that additional funding does not help the state’s public schools improve outcomes. That is wrong. What we had were decades of underfunding public education.

The logic is simple: You underfund an enterprise, periodically increasing funding, only to make yourself look good and then scream about the enterprise not working. Actually, it is even worse than that. You do this while using questionable methods to measure performance, and you fail to hold private educators to the same measuring tools and and then tout the success of the private educators.

You disagree? Of course many of you do, but you really don’t have the rationale to do so. Instead, you simply tout school vouchers to be given to the wealthy, who are already sending their children to private schools.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
FBI joins investigation of terror attack on MGM Mega Solar Array
3
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
$500 spin turns into $200K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
5
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Review-Journal file)
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
Terri Perkins Las Vegas

If Nevada DMV officials need motorists to use online and kiosk services, why would they make a senior citizen with failing eyesight go to the DMV to turn in his driver’s license to obtain a Real ID?

LETTER: A tale of two Congresses
Howard Claeson Las Vegas

Debate and deliberation or party-line votes on bills nobody has read?

More stories for you
LETTER: Elections, state legislatures and the courts
LETTER: Elections, state legislatures and the courts
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Boulder City water fixes are just a drop in the bucket
LETTER: Is scientific salvation around the corner?
LETTER: Is scientific salvation around the corner?
LETTER: California, rainfall and protecting species
LETTER: California, rainfall and protecting species
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer
LETTER: Growing human population is like a spreading cancer