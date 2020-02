Republic trucks are lined up at Republic Services' disposal facility. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

We recently drove back into town from Utah on southbound Interstate 15. From Apex on in, it was a real pigpen with the incredible amount of blown plastic and trash all over the expressway. What a welcome for arriving guests. What a sendoff for those leaving. Can someone please fix this??