LETTER: Garth Brooks concert highlights Allegiant Stadium parking woes

The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

There was not enough parking at Allegiant Stadium for all to attend the Garth Brooks concert. This issue was well known before the stadium was in the planning stages. Members of the public were told to park elsewhere, take a cab or Uber or just walk from your hotel. The hundreds — if not thousands — of people who had to walk in the sweltering heat would beg to differ. Some will not return for events because of the problems.

So when will the county want the taxpayers to start paying for parking improvements for the stadium? Remember, it will pay for itself.