LETTER: Gas bill provides a dose of reality

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I just compared my December 2021 Southwest Gas bill with my bill for the same time last year. Ouch. Have you looked at “Gas Cost” on your bill? Last year at this time it was a little more than $0.27 per therm. This year it jumped to more than $0.47 per therm. Who cares about therms? All I know is the cost of the gas increased by 70 percent. Talk about inflation. The current administration needs to pay more attention to this issue than to pie-in-the-sky green new deal ambitions.