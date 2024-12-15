LETTER: Get rid of the Las Vegas HOV lanes

Thanks to Gov Joe Lombardo, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and, in part, the Review-Journal for reducing the bad feelings about carpool lanes. Two years ago this January, the hours of the carpool lane were reduced and a study ensued. Now a nine-mile stretch of freeway will temporarily have no restrictions, but next year will have added HOV lanes, according to Review-Journal Road Warrior columnist Mick Akers.

Why? Now is the time to get rid of the HOV lanes — or at least initiate a study without HOV lanes.