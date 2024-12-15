54°F
Letters

LETTER: Get rid of the Las Vegas HOV lanes

Marc Olson Las Vegas
December 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Thanks to Gov Joe Lombardo, Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and, in part, the Review-Journal for reducing the bad feelings about carpool lanes. Two years ago this January, the hours of the carpool lane were reduced and a study ensued. Now a nine-mile stretch of freeway will temporarily have no restrictions, but next year will have added HOV lanes, according to Review-Journal Road Warrior columnist Mick Akers.

Why? Now is the time to get rid of the HOV lanes — or at least initiate a study without HOV lanes.

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

There has been no mention that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than any other president in history, including Mr. Trump.

Rick Kern Incline Village

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black.

J. Harper Henderson

District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more.

Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this.

Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Wait until Elon gets moving! There’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility.

