Letters

LETTER: Goodbye to an old friend, the Tropicana

Tropicana hotel-casino pictured, on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las ...
Tropicana hotel-casino pictured, on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mike Stone Spokane, Washington
April 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I’m savoring my memories of each little feature of the Tropicana. There are so many of them. This was Vegas before the bean-counters took over. I hope my favorite dealers are safe and comfortable or are resting in peace.

I remember the lush gardens and flamingos and koi, the stained glass R-rated art above the tables. I remember the people I met there, such as the neurosurgery resident I met at the craps table after a Grateful Dead concert.

During the COMDEX computer-show era, the Trop was the headquarters hotel for IBM. They introduced terminals where you could swipe your player card and view your comp balance in real time.

There were Jacuzzis, shielded by foliage, that you could sneak into late at night. If anybody tried to bother you — they never did — you could just tell them you were a guest of the casino. Late one graveyard night, I had such a roll, alone on the floor, that they started playing funereal dirge music over the PA to try to get me to seven-out. Unfazed, I said “Where’d you get this music, the haunted house?”

The ultimate compliment I can give the Trop is that the cage cashiers knew me by name.

THE LATEST
(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: Las Vegas and the Colorado River
Kyle Roerink Las Vegas The writer is executive director of the Great Basin Water Network.

Every user must cut back and carefully plan for a future in which there will be considerably less water in the system than there is today.

Elizabeth Warren. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)
LETTER: Progressives and unintended consequences
Lou Young North Las Vegas

Progressives need to adjust to reality and understand the changes they want will have an effect, but just not the ones they expect.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: On urban water use and farming
Laura Holt Maloney Las Vegas

A false dichotomy is often presented to us in most media between farming and urban water use. Water discussions usually have more to do with politics and current fads than they do with science.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Jesus and Easter
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

The Grant Sawyer state office building pictured, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (B ...
LETTER: State unloads Grant Sawyer building
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

My question is why would the city of Las Vegas undertake the purchase of the Grant Sawyer building knowing the costs of repairs needed to make it usable?

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Courtesy Athletics)
LETTER: Oakland A’s off to another great start
Al Garth Las Vegas

We should have worked on procuring an expansion team, not some washed up club such as the Oakland A’s. The song should be, “Take Me Out of the Ball Game.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada must adjust school start times
Sherri Roos Henderson

Unhealthy school hours make it impossible for our kids to get the restorative sleep their growing brains and bodies need.

