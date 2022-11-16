49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: GOP lessons from the midterms

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
November 15, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, in this Monday, June 10, 20 ...
President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, in this Monday, June 10, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The midterm election is over, though all the results are not yet in. However, some things are pretty clear as a result:

1) Donald Trump is through in terms of any political candidacy or influence in the Republican Party.

2) Inflation will be coming down, as will the price of gasoline.

3) No Republican will want to ever mention criminalizing abortion again.

4) No Republican will want to ever vocalize the elimination of either Social Security or Medicare

5) No matter who the Republican speaker of the House is, he or she will need the grace of God to control that body.

MOST READ
1
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
Hidden records expose federal shooting in desert, flawed investigation
2
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
3
Motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas honored in vigil: She was ‘so beautiful’
Motorcyclist killed in Las Vegas honored in vigil: She was ‘so beautiful’
4
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
Wynn unveils $1M F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race package
5
Lombardo pledges to be education governor
Lombardo pledges to be education governor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Fodder for election deniers
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Judge rules on makeup of signature verification board