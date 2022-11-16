LETTER: GOP lessons from the midterms

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, in this Monday, June 10, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The midterm election is over, though all the results are not yet in. However, some things are pretty clear as a result:

1) Donald Trump is through in terms of any political candidacy or influence in the Republican Party.

2) Inflation will be coming down, as will the price of gasoline.

3) No Republican will want to ever mention criminalizing abortion again.

4) No Republican will want to ever vocalize the elimination of either Social Security or Medicare

5) No matter who the Republican speaker of the House is, he or she will need the grace of God to control that body.