Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak kicks the can on reopening Nevada

Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas
April 26, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday briefing, staffed by his “experts,” was a study in obfuscation. Most of what they said was unintelligible and provided no answers to what Nevadans want to know. We did, however, learn two things: We are not ready for Phase One of reopening, and the governor cannot provide a date when restrictions may be lifted, if only partially. Gov. Sisolak kicked the can down the road. Be prepared for another two week delay when April 30 rolls around.

