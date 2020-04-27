LETTER: Gov. Sisolak kicks the can on reopening Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday briefing, staffed by his “experts,” was a study in obfuscation. Most of what they said was unintelligible and provided no answers to what Nevadans want to know. We did, however, learn two things: We are not ready for Phase One of reopening, and the governor cannot provide a date when restrictions may be lifted, if only partially. Gov. Sisolak kicked the can down the road. Be prepared for another two week delay when April 30 rolls around.