CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak too reactive on COVID

Andrea Noonoo Henderson
January 18, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Once again, Nevada finds itself at the bottom of a list. But this time, last place means taking lives. Gov. Steve Sisolak has no clear plan for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. He is reactive not proactive.

This is not the first time our governor has waited to see what is done in other places. His plan is so filled with verbiage and rhetoric that it is almost impossible to understand. There has never been any presentation of an actual plan for when, where and how the vaccine will be distributed to the general population.

Where have his advisers and task forces been for the past 11 months? There has been plenty of time to formulate a real plan. I hope that these actions, or rather inactions, are being chronicled so that we can recall all of them in the next election.

