LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak isn’t leading so he should get out of the way.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is hard to decide if we are better off when the governor stays out of site or when he holds one of his infrequent and inept news conferences. Unless ABC is calling, communicating with the masses seems to be an afterthought — except when we deserve reprimand or must be threatened with enforcement.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s big ideas seem to vanish as quickly as his mask when he is out wining and dining with loyal followers. He touted the heralded Battleborn caregiver volunteers (never deployed), the Western state COVID alliance (we are now out there on our own), newly minted criteria for re-opening (never shared) or call center consultants to rescue the unemployment agency (fill in your own expletive).

In between incompetence, he has put the U.S. Postal Service in the middle of our upcoming election. Mail a package of grapes and — finally upon arrival — you get a bunch of raisins. But no worries, as the Nevada state government ensures timeliness and accuracy (see the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, NDOT and our school system for references).

No sense in whining about transparency, as we know casinos are more important than churches and the Culinary union has more influence than health-care workers. The Raider stadium was built at the same time the governor was tearing down our economy.

Put all of that together and we can hope that he finally adopts the core philosophy of “do no harm,” although most citizens, having given up on the idea of leadership, probably would prefer that he follow or get out of the way.