Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak, vote harvesting and politics

William Childs Henderson
August 31, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 31, 2020 - 9:15 pm

I can hardly believe that Gov. Steve Sisolak has the chutzpah to say the secretary of state’s request to register ballot harvesters is political. As I understand it, Assembly Bill 4 allows harvesters to “help” people fill out ballots and to collect ballots (so who knows who actually voted) and turn them in (if they like the way the person voted). I cannot imagine a system (approved by our Democrat legislators and governor) more ripe for abuse.

Harvesters should be registered in advance, have a registration ID to show voters and be accompanied by an observer from the opposing party. Our airports constantly request that you maintain control of your bags. Isn’t your vote worth as much security?

