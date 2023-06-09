80°F
Letters

LETTER: Governor’s veto of drug pricing bill an affront to Nevadans

Roy Eberle North Las Vegas
June 8, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
It’s very sad to see Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a bill that would have put a much needed price cap on certain drugs. It would have prohibited a person or company from paying for certain drugs at a cost higher than the maximum fair price. The governor stated he vetoed the bill because there would be no review or consideration from state stakeholders. Who are those stakeholders? Well it’s the pharmaceutical companies, not the people of Nevada who have the extreme burden of paying high prices for medications.

It is quite apparent that the governor sides with big business, not the people of this state. It is also apparent that the wrong person was voted in as governor.

