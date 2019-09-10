LETTER: Green energy and destruction in the Bahamas

AP Photo/Fernando Llano

I saw photos of the devastation from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Next, I read about the Democrat presidential candidates and their pledges concerning climate change. Among the most popular promise is a transition to wind and solar while doing away with fossil fuels.

I wonder what the status of a “green” Bahamas would be after days of no sunlight and sustained 170 mph winds that most likely would have destroyed all the windmills and solar panels. Perhaps the candidates’ plans should include a gigantic extension cord run from Florida to the islands.