Letters

LETTER: Green energy and destruction in the Bahamas

J.J. Schrader Henderson
September 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I saw photos of the devastation from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Next, I read about the Democrat presidential candidates and their pledges concerning climate change. Among the most popular promise is a transition to wind and solar while doing away with fossil fuels.

I wonder what the status of a “green” Bahamas would be after days of no sunlight and sustained 170 mph winds that most likely would have destroyed all the windmills and solar panels. Perhaps the candidates’ plans should include a gigantic extension cord run from Florida to the islands.

LETTER: Freudian slip
By James Moldenhauer, North Las Vegas

An recent article unintentionally and unwittingly demonstrates why many people are against immigration, especially the illegal variety.

LETTER: Landlord rights
By Marcia Romano, Las Vegas

This letter is in response to Tuesday’s article about a nonprofit law firm in Las Vegas that advises tenants who are facing eviction.

LETTER: Walmart wrong
By Bob Jack, North Las Vegas

Walmart’s decision to cease selling ammunition is a cowardly act that succumbs to the left-wing interests who want to rid America of its constitutional rights.

LETTER: Wasted food
By Jaden Biggs, Las Vegas

We receive free lunches at Centennial High School. While that sounds like it would be great, it is not.

LETTER: Timing questioned
By Knight Allen, Las Vegas

I write in response to Professor Thomas McAffee’s column last Sunday, “Steering us away from oligarchy.”

LETTER: Emissions omission
By Dirk Dahlgren, Las Vegas

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

LETTER: District games
By Jim Hayes, Las Vegas

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised.

LETTER: Expensive energy
By Norman Rogers, Las Vegas

NV Energy is shamelessly promoting renewable energy without regard to the facts.