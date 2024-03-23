LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever

(Getty Images)

John Stossel’s Monday column shows he has no understanding about our planet. Our planet is finite in size and, therefore, the resources it can provide to humanity are finite and limited. Any attempt to maintain economic and/or population growth on the finite Earth must lead to the collapse of civilization, deaths of billions and almost certainly the extinction of humanity.

Anyone who believes that economic and/or population growth can continue on the finite Earth is a fool. The only questions are when and how will both cease growth. If humanity does not cease growth intelligently, growth will be ceased by wars — with weapons of mass destruction — fought over the inability of the Earth to provide humanity with the resources necessary for our industrialized civilization to continue.