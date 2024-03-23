66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
March 22, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

John Stossel’s Monday column shows he has no understanding about our planet. Our planet is finite in size and, therefore, the resources it can provide to humanity are finite and limited. Any attempt to maintain economic and/or population growth on the finite Earth must lead to the collapse of civilization, deaths of billions and almost certainly the extinction of humanity.

Anyone who believes that economic and/or population growth can continue on the finite Earth is a fool. The only questions are when and how will both cease growth. If humanity does not cease growth intelligently, growth will be ceased by wars — with weapons of mass destruction — fought over the inability of the Earth to provide humanity with the resources necessary for our industrialized civilization to continue.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
Diane Rhodes Henderson

The tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians, passed from generation to generation, says that when riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin a misunderstood lamb?
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Putin won’t stop his plan of aggression. He has big plans to control as much of Europe as he can. Putin threatens the West with annihilation biweekly.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Bernie’s world
Darlene Nix Henderson

More bad ideas from Vermont senator.

As they clinch their respective nominations, Americans continue to dislike both BIden and Trump.
CARTOON: So few choices
By / RJ

As they clinch their respective nominations, Americans continue to dislike both BIden and Trump.

More stories
LETTER: More going on with Southwest water supply than climate change
LETTER: More going on with Southwest water supply than climate change
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
LETTER: Ignorance is bliss
LETTER: Here comes the train to Los Angeles
LETTER: Here comes the train to Los Angeles
LETTER: God, the chicken and the egg
LETTER: God, the chicken and the egg
LETTER: Alabama IVF court ruling a result of ignorance
LETTER: Alabama IVF court ruling a result of ignorance
LETTER: Taxpayers get stiffed by Metro over public records
LETTER: Taxpayers get stiffed by Metro over public records