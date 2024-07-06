98°F
LETTER: Guess who's in the middle of another scandal?

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand before testifying in cour ...
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones testifies on the witness stand before testifying in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, April 8, 2024.
A cadet shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving his diploma during the United Sta ...
LETTER: Debate reveals mainstream media coverup
Donald Trump during a presidential debate with President Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in ...
LETTER: Forget about Biden’s debate performance
The U. S. Supreme Court. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: President and immunity
(Photo for The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: $%#$ those California plates!
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
July 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Once again Justin Jones’ name has surfaced in an investigation. He and at least three other Clark County commissioners are the subjects of a Nevada Commission on Ethics probe involving the “gifting” by the Las Vegas Grand Prix of expensive Skybox Formula 1 race tickets to the commissioners. The reactions from the commissioners were typical of elitist, above-the-law politicians: There’s nothing to see here.

Well, there is something to see. Once again we have elected officials ignoring state laws against accepting expensive gifts that might sway their vote on matters.

Back to Mr. Jones. He is also at the center of a second instance of law flouting. His illegal deletions of pertinent text messages in an effort to unlawfully undermine the development of the Blue Diamond Gypsum mine project make him an expensive liability. Those actions will cost the county multiple millions in a settlement.

Will Mr. Jones face any scrutiny to the point of legal punishment? Probably not. So far, he has shown the slimy ability to fend off accusations and operate above the law. It’s disgusting.

Ellen Shaw Henderson

Isn’t it rich that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor predicts a parade of horrors will follow the court’s majority decision that a president has limited immunity?

Robert Ryan Las Vegas

Every time I go anywhere, I see vehicles with expired plates, no plates and no temporary registration. Every time. Where are the traffic police?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: America’s gun culture
Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

We as Americans have been left with no other choice but to learn how we can protect our families.

Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

