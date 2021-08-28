LETTER: Harris’ trip didn’t project strength

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with activists who work on LGBT, transgender, disability rights and climate change at the U.S. Chief of Mission's residence in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Vice President Kamala Harris left the pressing turmoil of her administration’s debacle in Afghanistan to hide on a diplomatic trip in Southeast Asia. I cannot help but wonder why her handlers did not add on a quick stop in Taiwan to assure the Taiwanese of U.S. resolve to protect them from threats from Beijing. That would be a sound and forceful optic to our friends and enemies alike that the Biden administration has not abdicated U.S. resolve on the world stage, especially toward China.