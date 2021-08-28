LETTER: Harris’ trip didn’t project strength
Kamala Harris should have stopped in Taiwan.
Vice President Kamala Harris left the pressing turmoil of her administration’s debacle in Afghanistan to hide on a diplomatic trip in Southeast Asia. I cannot help but wonder why her handlers did not add on a quick stop in Taiwan to assure the Taiwanese of U.S. resolve to protect them from threats from Beijing. That would be a sound and forceful optic to our friends and enemies alike that the Biden administration has not abdicated U.S. resolve on the world stage, especially toward China.