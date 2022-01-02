35°F
Letters

LETTER: Harry Reid was a giant who walked amongst us

Ron Moore Las Vegas
January 1, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Waking up to the news: Harry Reid, indomitable Senate leader and Nevada political titan, dies at 82 by the Review-Journal’s Gary Martin. I was struck at how fortunate I am to live in a state that produced such a leader. Mr. Reid was a giant who walked amongst us, and the world is a poorer place without him. He was a role model who — from his service as a law enforcement officer to his retirement — lived a life of public service. I worry that never again will we find leaders with the same passion for service.

Harry served Nevada well, and his influence on the state Democratic Party will linger on for a long time.

Upbeat “Chopper Tom” was a daily presence in many lives.