LETTER: Harry Reid was a giant who walked amongst us

Waking up to the news: Harry Reid, indomitable Senate leader and Nevada political titan, dies at 82 by the Review-Journal’s Gary Martin. I was struck at how fortunate I am to live in a state that produced such a leader. Mr. Reid was a giant who walked amongst us, and the world is a poorer place without him. He was a role model who — from his service as a law enforcement officer to his retirement — lived a life of public service. I worry that never again will we find leaders with the same passion for service.