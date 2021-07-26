89°F
Letters

LETTER: Have the migrants at our border been vaccinated?

David Dandrea Henderson
July 25, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As I watched the world news recently, we were being told how fast this new virus is spreading across this country. It seems the outbreak is due to non-vaccinated people spreading it. Almost 1 million people have crossed our southern border so far this year. Have they been vaccinated? Can they be required to be vaccinated? These migrants are being bused all over our land unchecked at taxpayer expense. Why is our media not calling for answers?

