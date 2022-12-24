49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Health debate on the Second Amendment

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
December 23, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

All laws affecting the ownership of a firearm — being they federal, state or local — are obeyed only by sane, law-abiding American citizens. Criminals do not obey gun laws.

Letters to the Review-Journal go back and forth on the Second Amendment right to possess a firearm. I don’t object to these diverse opinions. It is comforting to know that some folks believe that they will never have to face an evil person. Not all of us feel that way. That’s fine.

But what’s not fine is that those same individuals are doing everything they can to infringe upon the Second Amendment right of law-abiding citizens to possess a firearm for self-protection. You see, not all of us believe the victim will always be the other guy. And we do not want to face evil empty handed.

MOST READ
1
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
2
2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino
2 $100K jackpots hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino
3
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
15 Bishop Gorman football players sign with Division I schools
4
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
5
‘Bomb cyclone’ storm wreaks havoc on Las Vegas travelers
‘Bomb cyclone’ storm wreaks havoc on Las Vegas travelers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A UNLV classroom is prepped for incoming students at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology ...
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
Evan Blythin Las Vegas The writer is a emeritus professor at UNLV.

Thinking about the state’s higher education offerings.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move o ...
LETTER: Of house and home
Destin LeBlanc Knoxville, Tennessee

The fundamentals for the unhoused.

More stories for you
LETTER: NRA an impediment to ending gun violence
LETTER: NRA an impediment to ending gun violence
LETTER: Donald Trump’s time has passed
LETTER: Donald Trump’s time has passed
LETTER: Universal mail ballots in Nevada are a bad idea
LETTER: Universal mail ballots in Nevada are a bad idea
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Here comes another Biden bailout
LETTER: Nevada Democrats work the gerrymander
LETTER: Nevada Democrats work the gerrymander