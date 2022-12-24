LETTER: Health debate on the Second Amendment

(Getty Images)

All laws affecting the ownership of a firearm — being they federal, state or local — are obeyed only by sane, law-abiding American citizens. Criminals do not obey gun laws.

Letters to the Review-Journal go back and forth on the Second Amendment right to possess a firearm. I don’t object to these diverse opinions. It is comforting to know that some folks believe that they will never have to face an evil person. Not all of us feel that way. That’s fine.

But what’s not fine is that those same individuals are doing everything they can to infringe upon the Second Amendment right of law-abiding citizens to possess a firearm for self-protection. You see, not all of us believe the victim will always be the other guy. And we do not want to face evil empty handed.