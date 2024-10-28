71°F
Letters

LETTER: Henderson City Council and all its pet projects

Henderson City Hall. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Kelvin Daniel Henderson
October 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Henderson City Council is asking residents to approve Question 1 on the city ballot. Approval will increase property taxes by 6 cents per $100 of assessed value for at least 30 years. The proceeds will support the needs of the Henderson Fire Department, now and in the future.

I do not question the importance of supporting the fire department. But I do question the importance and priority of the pet projects the City Council regularly spends our tax dollars on. One of these projects required $32 million to purchase the former Fiesta Henderson site. The council also spent $42 million to build what is now known as Lee’s Family Forum on the former site of the Henderson Pavilion. The City Council recently approved building a $15 million early childhood education center.

The Henderson City Council should stop playing real estate investor and developer with taxpayer money and provide out of the current budget the funds the fire department is badly in need of. It is the pet projects that should be put on the ballot for us to vote on.

