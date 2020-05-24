75°F
Letters

LETTER: Henderson’s multimillion-dollar arena folly

Patricia Schmitt Henderson
May 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I read Victor Joecks’ May 15 column about the ripoff arena in Henderson. While I don’t always agree with him, I wholeheartedly agree with his take on the arena.

With Henderson’s revenue losses of more than $50 million as a result of the coronavirus, an expenditure of $42 million needs to be rethought, renegotiated or put on the back burner, if not nixed entirely. Just because we have a checkbook doesn’t mean we have money in the bank.

I understand that a lot of construction workers may be employed in building of the facility. I’m not unsympathetic to that. I just don’t find it appropriate at this juncture to subsidize minor league hockey, as Mr. Joecks so eloquently put it.

