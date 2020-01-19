44°F
Letters

LETTER: Here’s one ‘no’ vote for teacher union sales tax hike

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
January 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I, as a taxpayer, will never vote for another sales tax increase. Not until the teachers’ union addresses the horrible actions of some teachers having sex with students, which seems to happen on a weekly basis. Also, discipline in schools needs more attention. It is seriously lacking.

When teachers go back to actually educating students instead of indoctrinating them, maybe I might consider a tax increase proposal.

