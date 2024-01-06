LETTER: High utility costs a hardship on seniors

I have to wonder whose interest is being protected. Is utility profit more important than customer welfare?

How is it possible that my gas bill increased more than 50 percent this December and this was approved by the government agency responsible for oversight. Now I read that my electric bill is going up again.

Although I am soon to be be 99 years old and am on a pension and Social Security, I’m expected to absorb these costs. How can families with low incomes and seniors on Social Security be expected to pay these increases? I have to wonder whose interest is being protected. Is utility profit more important than customer welfare?