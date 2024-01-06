47°F
Letters

LETTER: High utility costs a hardship on seniors

Beatrice Lieberman Las Vegas
January 5, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
How is it possible that my gas bill increased more than 50 percent this December and this was approved by the government agency responsible for oversight. Now I read that my electric bill is going up again.

Although I am soon to be be 99 years old and am on a pension and Social Security, I’m expected to absorb these costs. How can families with low incomes and seniors on Social Security be expected to pay these increases? I have to wonder whose interest is being protected. Is utility profit more important than customer welfare?

LETTER: It’s not just inflation
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

So now when a 20-ounce loaf of bread shrinks to 16 ounces and the price remains the same, there is 0 percent increase in the cost-of-living statistics even though your bread just went up 20 percent per slice.

LETTER: College football has become a mess
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

A once-great sport ruined by money. How did we ever let the NFL’s money makes a mess of everything that was once good for America?

LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.
Evelyn Martin North Las Vegas

If our Southwest Gas bill keeps going up like this, there will be a lot of people unable to afford to heat their homes.

LETTER: Unlocking the concept of Bidenomics
Stuart Lipoff Las Vegas

I was lost in the details, but I now understand Bidenomics: President Joe Biden takes money from people who work and gives it to people who do not work.

LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.

