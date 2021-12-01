59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Hong Kong vs. New York

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
November 30, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

In approximately April 2020, Hong Kong, a city of about 7 million persons, experienced the same COVID pandemic as the rest of the world and records on the internet show about 970 total cases of infection at that time. By contrast, New York City, with a population of around 8 million, was experiencing a seven-day average of 9,350 infections. A very large difference. Why?

Hong Kong for years had experienced poor air quality due to pollution from local industry, and people there routinely wore face masks to protect their lungs. Very few if any New Yorkers wore face masks. If they had, infections in New York would clearly have been much lower.

April 2020 was about the time that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started recommending cloth masks and New Yorker’s responded. By June 2020, cases of infection were down to about a seven-day average of 500.

Wear the mask. It is a little thing to ask to help rid the world of the COVID-19 curse.

MOST READ
1
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
Man killed in Summerlin restaurant had role in girl’s 2009 shooting death
2
Prominent Las Vegas OB-GYN dies, ‘true leader’ in medical community
Prominent Las Vegas OB-GYN dies, ‘true leader’ in medical community
3
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
4
It’s official: Adele Las Vegas residency announced
It’s official: Adele Las Vegas residency announced
5
UNLV student’s boxing death ruled a homicide
UNLV student’s boxing death ruled a homicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Guns or butter?
By / RJ

As China increases its advanced weaponry at a fast pace, progressives push to shrink the defense budget to fund an ever-growing welfare state.