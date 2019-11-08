LETTER: Horror stories about Canada’s ‘free’ health care

(Getty Images)

My husband and I visited our friends in Vancouver. Our conversation turned to Canada’s “free” government-run health care. At the time of our visit, my friend was walking with a cane and on the waitlist for a hip replacement. Our friends told us 50 percent of their income went to taxes for their free health care. We revisited them two years later. She was in a wheelchair, still waiting. Americans, if this is what you think you want, think again.