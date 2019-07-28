LETTER: Horror story

Chad Newman, left, and Haydee Razo (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Once again, an innocent little one is found neglected and abused by his parents (“Couple charged in death of boy, 2,” Tuesday Review-Journal). Jackson James Newman stopped breathing in his home and was dead by the time he arrived at University Medical Center. Fire crews and medical personnel said his appearance was one of “the worst cases of malnourishment they’ve seen” and his tiny body was covered in cuts and bruises.

Besides the obvious horror of this story, I find the neglect of the Department of Family Services appalling. Every time something like this happens, we find that reports were filed and the DFS found allegations “unsubstantiated.” What? Why does this keep happening? Someone in the DFS needs to be held accountable and heads need to roll. Something needs to change.