99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Horror story

By Cynthia Welch Paradise
July 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Once again, an innocent little one is found neglected and abused by his parents (“Couple charged in death of boy, 2,” Tuesday Review-Journal). Jackson James Newman stopped breathing in his home and was dead by the time he arrived at University Medical Center. Fire crews and medical personnel said his appearance was one of “the worst cases of malnourishment they’ve seen” and his tiny body was covered in cuts and bruises.

Besides the obvious horror of this story, I find the neglect of the Department of Family Services appalling. Every time something like this happens, we find that reports were filed and the DFS found allegations “unsubstantiated.” What? Why does this keep happening? Someone in the DFS needs to be held accountable and heads need to roll. Something needs to change.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flam ...
LETTER: HOV lanes unsused
By Bill Morris Las Vegas

If the left loves HOV lanes, why is no one using them?

A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LETTER: Tax plans
By Bruce Feher Las Vegas

The government always wants more money.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2005, file photo, real estate developer Felix Sater, right, stands nex ...
LETTER: Can we survive?
By Judith Lachance Las Vegas

Trump has dishonored and disgraced the presidency.

Solar panels were placed on the home to help it generate its own energy. (Studio G Architecture)
LETTER: Solar folly
By Norman Rogers Las Vegas

Solar energy is expensive and unreliable.

Pedestrians walk past a manhole cover for a sewer in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, July 18, 2019. ...
LETTER: Neutral terms
By Richard J. Palyo Henderson

The absurdity of Berkeley’s gender-neutral mandate.

President Donald Trump speaks during the "Presidential Social Media Summit" in the Ea ...
LETTER: Hair drama
By Reid Grosky Las Vegas

President Donald Trump got off a humorous jab at Bernie Sanders’ hair during his North Carolina rally last week.

New York Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, defends against Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride in the second ...
LETTER: WNBA players deserve to be paid more.
By Matthew Moschella Las Vegas

I find it irresponsible of the Review-Journal to publish Victor Joecks’ piece on the pay discrepancy between WNBA athletes and their NBA counterparts.

First lady Melania Trump (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LETTER: Melania welcome
By Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson

In his letter to the editor, a Mr. Edgar Vovsi suggested that since President Trump wants to ship out immigrants that he should start with his wife.