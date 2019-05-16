LETTER: House Democrats can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.

It’s apparent to American voters after nearly two years of investigative paralysis that House Democrats don’t know what to do next.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

House Democrats don’t know the meaning of “fish or cut bait,” which refers to the division of complementary tasks. They should either legislate or impeach President Donald Trump. They can’t do both concurrently.

It’s apparent to American voters after nearly two years of investigative paralysis that House Democrats don’t know what to do next, and their indecisiveness will likely cause the party to lose control of the People’s House and again lose the White House.