57°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: How Nevada could expand the nursing pool during this crisis

Nancy Prince North Las Vegas
March 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

There are many nurses who have moved to Nevada with nursing licenses from other states. First started in 1999, the Nursing Licensure Compact (NLC) allows nurses to have one license to practice in multiple states. There are currently 34 states that have enacted or have pending NLC legislation, meaning they recognize the multistate license. Nevada is not one of them.

We have many experienced nurses who could be helping out during this COVID-19 crisis — and I’m one of them. Come on, Nevada. Get with the program and enact the Nursing Licensure Compact to give Nevada the nurses we need.

MOST READ
1
4 more coronavirus deaths in Clark County
4 more coronavirus deaths in Clark County
2
Sisolak says relief for Nevada homeowners, renters in the works
Sisolak says relief for Nevada homeowners, renters in the works
3
Las Vegas Strip mostly silent, with 2 restaurants standing
Las Vegas Strip mostly silent, with 2 restaurants standing
4
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
Penn Gaming to furlough 26K workers, selling Tropicana real estate
5
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Donald Trump is no FDR
Alfred Dushman Henderson

Searching for leadership during times of crisis.