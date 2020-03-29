LETTER: How Nevada could expand the nursing pool during this crisis

There are many nurses who have moved to Nevada with nursing licenses from other states. First started in 1999, the Nursing Licensure Compact (NLC) allows nurses to have one license to practice in multiple states. There are currently 34 states that have enacted or have pending NLC legislation, meaning they recognize the multistate license. Nevada is not one of them.

We have many experienced nurses who could be helping out during this COVID-19 crisis — and I’m one of them. Come on, Nevada. Get with the program and enact the Nursing Licensure Compact to give Nevada the nurses we need.