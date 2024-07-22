LETTER: How to make an intelligent decision when you vote

I am a registered independent voter. I want to make an educated vote on the policies of each party. As of today, we do not know who the candidate is for the Democratic Party or its platform. Therefore, I googled “What is the Republican Party’s Platform.” I clicked on The American Presidency Project. They have 20 promises they want to accomplish. After reading their platform and not knowing the Democrat platform yet, I clicked on CNN “The GOP platform, annotated.”

When the Democratic platform comes out, I will read it thoroughly. I will also look at the policies during the terms of each candidate when they were in office. I want to make an intelligent decision based on what is best for our country. Take your vote seriously.