LETTER: Huge federal spending bills aren’t good for Nevada

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I was not amused by the Review-Journal’s Monday story about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and its great benefits for Nevada. The article noted that our senators — Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen — “were able to tuck money for Nevada into the bill.”

The article applauded the $4 billion that Nevada would see. Sounds like a lot.

Let’s see … Nevada has 2 percent of all senators, our population is about 0.9 percent of the U.S. population and our senators managed to tuck in only 0.3 percent of the total package for Nevada. Do we really think that they are doing a good job?

Now they are advocates for the whopping $3.5 trillion (or is it really $5 trillion) bill to “remake” the United States. Inflation is running away. Employment is still far short of pre-pandemic levels. That’s after the $5 trillion allocated in three previous COVID-related bills.

Our politicians seem intent on destroying our economy by outrageous, debt-financed spending. The plan is to create wealth by simply printing more money. What a fanciful idea! Do not believe that only the rich people and corporations will pay for it. We will all pay for it.

On whole and on average, Nevada is a moderate state. I think we would really support a moderate approach to governance and spending. Why would we hang on the coattails of the New York and California progressives? They don’t represent us.