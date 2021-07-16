100°F
LETTER: Hunter Biden, the artist

Vince DeMarco Las Vegas
July 15, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Hunter Biden (AP)
Hunter Biden (AP)

In response to your Sunday story, “Arrangement lets Hunter Biden sell his paintings”: This has got to be the Washington scam of the century. The selected dealer has priced pieces in this collection from $75,000 to $500,000. The dealer is not allowed to identify any of the buyers. Wow. A potential gain of millions to the Biden family from unknowns.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is presenting legislation demanding that those “high-level” contributors to Republican political action committees be named. Wow. This does not close to the $500,000 per speech earned by former President Bill Clinton, but the politicians are learning fast.

