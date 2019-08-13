91°F
Letters

LETTER: If Donald Trump is the CEO, he deserves a medal

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
August 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Saturday letter to the Review-Journal, John Dombek writes that the United States is going to hades in a handbasket because of President Donald Trump.

Well, according to the latest Treasury bond sales as of April 2018, the U.S. federal government holds the highest AAA rating from Moody’s and Fitch, with a AA+ rating from Standard and Poor’s.

If government bond ratings — rather than biased political opinions — are a measure of the financial and operational well-being of how the government is being run, then the CEO and his Cabinet have earned the gold-medal.

