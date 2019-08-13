LETTER: If Donald Trump is the CEO, he deserves a medal

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In his Saturday letter to the Review-Journal, John Dombek writes that the United States is going to hades in a handbasket because of President Donald Trump.

Well, according to the latest Treasury bond sales as of April 2018, the U.S. federal government holds the highest AAA rating from Moody’s and Fitch, with a AA+ rating from Standard and Poor’s.

If government bond ratings — rather than biased political opinions — are a measure of the financial and operational well-being of how the government is being run, then the CEO and his Cabinet have earned the gold-medal.