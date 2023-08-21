LETTER: If we can help Ukraine, we can help our own

If we can spend more than $100 billion on a foreign country, we can spend a $1 billion taking care of American citizens when disaster strikes.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

The U.S. government has sent more than $113 billion to Ukraine so far, with pledges of more to come for as long as it takes. The U.S. government just pledged $700 per household to those in Hawaii who have lost everything. That’s approximately $2 million. If we can spend more than $100 billion on a foreign country, we can spend a $1 billion taking care of American citizens when disaster strikes.