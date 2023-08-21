LETTER: If we can help Ukraine, we can help our own
The U.S. government has sent more than $113 billion to Ukraine so far, with pledges of more to come for as long as it takes. The U.S. government just pledged $700 per household to those in Hawaii who have lost everything. That’s approximately $2 million. If we can spend more than $100 billion on a foreign country, we can spend a $1 billion taking care of American citizens when disaster strikes.