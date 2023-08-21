82°F
Letters

LETTER: If we can help Ukraine, we can help our own

Al Lasso Las Vegas
August 20, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP)

The U.S. government has sent more than $113 billion to Ukraine so far, with pledges of more to come for as long as it takes. The U.S. government just pledged $700 per household to those in Hawaii who have lost everything. That’s approximately $2 million. If we can spend more than $100 billion on a foreign country, we can spend a $1 billion taking care of American citizens when disaster strikes.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Say it is so, Joe!
Michael Haskins Henderson

It must be exhausting for Victor Joecks to always be so wrong.

