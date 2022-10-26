LETTER: If you want to vote in a primary, join one of the two parties

FILE - In this March 18, 2014 file photo, voters cast their ballots in Hinsdale, Ill. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

In this season of constant political ads, one stands out to me as particularly egregious: the ad promoting Question 3. Setting aside the ranked-choice voting issue, the idea is that the traditional primary process for parties to choose their candidates is excluding hundreds of thousands of voters. But the solution is clear: Pick a side.

If you are a wishy-washy fence sitter, that is your choice. I can assure you that on general election day you are more than welcome to participate and take up a voting booth for an hour while you make up your mind. If you are out enjoying a nice meal and notice that the maître d’ suddenly is scurrying away on break, it’s because they see them coming, knowing they will ask to change tables until they find one that feels right.

To the hundreds of thousands who choose not to affiliate with either party, all I can say is that membership matters. If you can’t make up your mind … well, that’s on you.