Letters

LETTER: New health district pool rule hurts seniors

Randy Anderson Henderson
June 7, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I appreciated your Monday editorial about the gym pool closures (“Health district overreaches on pool regulations”). I am one of the many people affected by this ridiculous rule suddenly being enforced. I attend (or attended) water fitness classes three or four times a week. People may picture little old ladies in flowered swim caps bouncing around to music. But let me tell you, these classes are no joke. They are a great exercise routine and provide aerobic and strength training workouts with less harsh impact on the body. I encourage the Southern Nevada Health District to revisit this restrictive regulation.

