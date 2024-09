Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and founder and owner of Il Toro E La Capra Javier Barajas, right, speak during the “No Tax on Tips” initiative visit at Il Toro E La Capra, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I applaud Javier Barajas Gutierrez for his support of President Donald Trump (“LV restaurateur stirs the pot by backing Trump,” Sept. 7). His business is one I will definitely go to and support. It’s great to see a gentleman such as him supporting make America great again. I only hope there are more like him.