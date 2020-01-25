LETTER: Impeachment coverage lacking in Thursday’s Review-Journal

(The Associated Press)

For only the third time in the history of our country, Congress is holding an impeachment trial of a sitting U.S. president. Does that story merit a front page banner headline in the Thursday Review-Journal? Nope. In fact, there is no meaningful coverage of the trial on the front page. Nor on page 2. Nor on page 3. A full story about the trial does not appear until page 4.

The lower part of the page is entitled “Dems begin their case against Trump.” But, instead of giving any of the facts presented by the Democrats at the trial, any summary of why the House of Representatives voted to try to remove Trump from office, why they felt he committed high crimes and misdemeanors, the story focused on the political maneuvering surrounding the trial.

Do the editors think the reasons for the impeachment trial are unimportant? Do they think readers would not understand what was being presented? The absence of quality reporting on important topics in our daily newspaper leaves us ignorant and susceptible to the “fake news” readily available on social media. Your readers expect more of you. Your readers demand more of you.