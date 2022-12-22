45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: In response to a writer who doesn’t like Joe Biden

Patricia Cram Las Vegas
December 21, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Insti ...
President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, center, and Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In response to Ann Whitaker’s Saturday letter (“Not a fan”) on Joe Biden:

Ms. Whitaker is entitled to her opinion, but I feel she is way off base. Mr Biden is a kind and good man. He truly cares about others and has brought back decency and respect to this country. He does not have a magic wand to make gasoline and grocery prices go down, but he has made a lot of positive changes to help people lead better lives.

On the flip side, we have a former president who acts like a toddler when he does not get his way. He still insists he won the election but has no proof that he did. He does not care about anyone but himself. He stole government documents and lied about it. He loves dictators and wants to be one himself. He caused the Jan. 6 insurrection and much more. And now Donald Trump is selling trading cards depicting himself as Superman and many other ridiculous poses as a super hero.

The only pose I want to see him in is a orange jumpsuit in jail.

MOST READ
1
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
2
The top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2022
The top new restaurants — and notable closings — in Las Vegas for 2022
3
Water authority lays out Colorado River plan to protect Lake Mead, Lake Powell
Water authority lays out Colorado River plan to protect Lake Mead, Lake Powell
4
CARTOONS: What you call the vast left-wing conspiracy
CARTOONS: What you call the vast left-wing conspiracy
5
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move o ...
LETTER: Of house and home
Destin LeBlanc Knoxville, Tennessee

The fundamentals for the unhoused.

FILE - President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors ...
LETTER: Joe Biden is a success?
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

What would be the damage if Democrats labeled him a failure?

More stories for you
LETTER: Letter opposing Nevada’s mail-in ballots didn’t go far enough
LETTER: Letter opposing Nevada’s mail-in ballots didn’t go far enough
LETTER: Universal mail ballots in Nevada are a bad idea
LETTER: Universal mail ballots in Nevada are a bad idea
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: History of the NRA is anything but racist
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: Move on from Donald Trump?
LETTER: The legacy of Harry Reid
LETTER: The legacy of Harry Reid
LETTER: Nevada Democrats work the gerrymander
LETTER: Nevada Democrats work the gerrymander