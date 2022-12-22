LETTER: In response to a writer who doesn’t like Joe Biden

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, center, and Adm. Brett Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In response to Ann Whitaker’s Saturday letter (“Not a fan”) on Joe Biden:

Ms. Whitaker is entitled to her opinion, but I feel she is way off base. Mr Biden is a kind and good man. He truly cares about others and has brought back decency and respect to this country. He does not have a magic wand to make gasoline and grocery prices go down, but he has made a lot of positive changes to help people lead better lives.

On the flip side, we have a former president who acts like a toddler when he does not get his way. He still insists he won the election but has no proof that he did. He does not care about anyone but himself. He stole government documents and lied about it. He loves dictators and wants to be one himself. He caused the Jan. 6 insurrection and much more. And now Donald Trump is selling trading cards depicting himself as Superman and many other ridiculous poses as a super hero.

The only pose I want to see him in is a orange jumpsuit in jail.