76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Investigative reporting and the protection of sources

Laura McSwain Las Vegas
October 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In response to your Sunday front-page story, “Historic challenge in RJ reporter’s murder”:

It seems a reasonable expectation that those who go about the business of investigative reporting should be supported in protecting their sources. Bravo to those who have sat in jail for honoring such a covenant.

The demand for access to the late Jeff German’s confidential records under the guise that it serves the public good over the First Amendment is an unfortunate distraction in the face of evidence that was good enough for former public administrator Robert Telles to be removed from his elected position.

With that said, it begs the question as to what degree the failure of journalism on so many fronts to provide unvarnished facts and objective reporting, absent personal bias, has done to fracture the value of our “free press” to the point that the public fails to recognize its vital role in maintaining our liberty?

For institutions to be granted protection they must provide the same as a matter of duty.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody
2
NFL cannot force Jon Gruden into arbitration, judge rules
NFL cannot force Jon Gruden into arbitration, judge rules
3
Man sentenced to prison for selling 20-year-old woman deadly drugs
Man sentenced to prison for selling 20-year-old woman deadly drugs
4
‘I don’t think I’m going to make it’: Widow recalls man’s final words after Strip stabbing
‘I don’t think I’m going to make it’: Widow recalls man’s final words after Strip stabbing
5
Preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs again delayed
Preliminary hearing for ex-Raider Henry Ruggs again delayed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the Wh ...
LETTER: Where’s all the young blood?
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

Why can’t we find someone young with new ideas about how to lead this country?

New crosswalk designed to improve pedestrian safety photographed in front of CP Squires Element ...
LETTER: Time for Jesus Jara to move on
Mackenzie Gans Henderson

How much longer do parents, students have to put up with his disappointing leadership?

Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara delivers his 2022 State of th ...
LETTER: Jesus Jara raise is an insult to teachers
Richard Berman Las Vegas

The starting salary for Clark County public school teachers is $50,115. The school board recently awarded a $75,000 pay raise to the superintendent.

President Donald Trump speaks during a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room of the White H ...
LETTER: The MAGA agenda has a dark side
Ray Grosser Las Vegas

I don’t think you can defend the present GOP without discussing the dangerous ideas fueling a large portion of its base.