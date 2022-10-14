LETTER: Investigative reporting and the protection of sources

Has media bias eroded the public’s appreciation for the importance of the Fourth Estate?

(Getty Images)

In response to your Sunday front-page story, “Historic challenge in RJ reporter’s murder”:

It seems a reasonable expectation that those who go about the business of investigative reporting should be supported in protecting their sources. Bravo to those who have sat in jail for honoring such a covenant.

The demand for access to the late Jeff German’s confidential records under the guise that it serves the public good over the First Amendment is an unfortunate distraction in the face of evidence that was good enough for former public administrator Robert Telles to be removed from his elected position.

With that said, it begs the question as to what degree the failure of journalism on so many fronts to provide unvarnished facts and objective reporting, absent personal bias, has done to fracture the value of our “free press” to the point that the public fails to recognize its vital role in maintaining our liberty?

For institutions to be granted protection they must provide the same as a matter of duty.