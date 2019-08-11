LETTER: Is Donald Trump working for the Russians or is he a white nationalist?

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

For the past two years, I have had many sleepless nights worrying because I was told by cable news that President Donald Trump was working for the Russians. They completely convinced me that something terrible was going to happen to our country.

Now I find out by watching cable news that Mr. Trump is not a Russian spy but is really a white nationalist. Now I cannot sleep for fear a nationalist might get me. So I looked up the definition of “nationalist” on Wikipedia and found this: “A person who strongly identifies with their own nation and vigorously supports its interests.” Sounds like saying “America first.”

I am 72 years old and have yet to meet a white nationalist, and I am not looking forward to it because cable news told me they are evil. So if a white person said “America first” are they to be condemned as a dreaded white nationalist?