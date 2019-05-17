LETTER: Is the U.S. economy really going gangbusters?

Over the past three months, my dollar savings carryover for each month has been gradually shrinking.

I am a retired senior citizen who adheres to a very strict budget on all my purchases. Over the past three months, my dollar savings carryover for each month has been gradually shrinking.

One example of this is my food, gas and meds. My April budget showed they cost me approximately $400 more than in January. After comparing all similar costs against one another, it was a little scary.

Prices for food, gas, and medicine keep creeping up, and it appears there is no relief in sight.

Can I make the point that the economy is not as good as some politicians claim? My biggest fear is that by year’s end I may have to dip into savings rather than add to it. Is this what the Trump tax cuts and tariffs are all about?

Good luck to the working persons who may have less.