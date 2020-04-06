LETTER: It took courage for Gov. Steve Sisolak to shut down the casinos

Those who would have the virus “run its course” were wrong.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (right). (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to letter writer Fred Dexter, who cited the economy as reason for risking the lives of all Nevadans:

I think all citizens owe a debt of gratitude to Gov. Steve Sisolak for having the wisdom and courage to close the casinos. Instead of trying to infect the rest of us, maybe Mr. Dexter could go serve at a medical facility treating virus cases with previously used personal protection equipment and see the result if his course of action were followed.