Letters

LETTER: It took courage for Gov. Steve Sisolak to shut down the casinos

Don Slade Las Vegas
April 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to letter writer Fred Dexter, who cited the economy as reason for risking the lives of all Nevadans:

I think all citizens owe a debt of gratitude to Gov. Steve Sisolak for having the wisdom and courage to close the casinos. Instead of trying to infect the rest of us, maybe Mr. Dexter could go serve at a medical facility treating virus cases with previously used personal protection equipment and see the result if his course of action were followed.

LETTER: Is the Las Vegas shutdown worth the economic hit?
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe that we still have almost another month before we start thinking of opening business again. If we keep this country closed much longer, the economic effects will be worse then the virus. Here in Las Vegas, these gambling structures will never survive a long-term closure, nor will the people.