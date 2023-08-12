LETTER: It’s in the hands of the voters

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I marvel at how those on the ideological left and right argue back and forth about why it is their candidate is not worse than the other. Those who like Joe Biden will want to convince themselves that Donald Trump is a liar and a future felon and orchestrated the takeover of the United States on Jan. 6, 2021 using 1,000 knuckleheads wearing viking helmets. Supporters of Mr. Trump see his competition as an old, feeble, addle-minded octogenarian who has been on the wrong side of every decision he has made so far leading to massive inflation, open borders and foreign relations disasters.

While much of this may or may not be true, who cares? Do the work and find someone else for whom to vote. There is no doubt in most voters minds that Mr. Biden hasn’t earned your vote, and another four years certainly won’t be any better. Push for someone else to run. There are many qualified candidates on the Republican side.

Do the hard work and make your precious vote count. Don’t take the easy path. Enough already. Time for a change.